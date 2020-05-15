NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLOK. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $20.10. 3,516,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

