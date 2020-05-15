NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLOK. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $20.10. 3,516,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
