Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 63.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 39,235,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,947,697. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,380,000 after buying an additional 92,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,449,000 after purchasing an additional 174,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,368,000 after acquiring an additional 325,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 511,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.