NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $10.85

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.85. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 3,283,300 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $480,092.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Igor Levental sold 59,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $678,399.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,860.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 351,563 shares of company stock worth $3,489,135 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 620.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 103,839 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 18.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 67,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 233,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 334,062 shares in the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

