Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) has trended very negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novatek PAO earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novatek PAO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Novatek PAO alerts:

Novatek PAO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. Novatek PAO has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $220.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.03.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Novatek PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novatek PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.