Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Announces Earnings Results

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Novation Companies had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:NOVC remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 6,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,538. Novation Companies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

