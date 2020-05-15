Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Reduced by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.55.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.75. 112,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,240. The firm has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.