Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.69. Novus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 4,019,311 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

The stock has a market cap of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

