Nyzo (NYZO) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Nyzo has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $228,781.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01995461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00169430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

Buying and Selling Nyzo

