Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.53, approximately 670,644 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 276,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

OMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

The company has a market cap of $148.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 160,770 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 303,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

