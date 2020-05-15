Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Ocean Yield ASA alerts:

OYIEF remained flat at $$2.15 during trading on Wednesday. Ocean Yield ASA has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36.

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters within oil-service and industrial shipping areas in Norway. The company operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. As of October 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 65 vessels.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Yield ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Yield ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.