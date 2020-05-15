OMV’s (OMVKY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of OMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,029. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. OMV has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

