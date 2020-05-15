Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt Sells 101,160 Shares of Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 101,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $1,928,109.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,154,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,247,781.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,409.85.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.47. 6,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. Onespan Inc has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Onespan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 43.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

