Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,711. The company has a market cap of $183.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $25.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

