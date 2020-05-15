Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:OPXS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,307. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

Get Optex Systems Hldg InCorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Hldg InCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems Hldg InCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.