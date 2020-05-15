Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $53.82. 1,387,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,358,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.