Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Philipp Garcia Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Philipp Garcia purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $19,560.00.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 409,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 76,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 53,648 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

