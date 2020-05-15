Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Philipp Garcia Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Philipp Garcia purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $19,560.00.
Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.66.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 409,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 76,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 53,648 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.
See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.