Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,736.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 143,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,834,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 846.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,715. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

