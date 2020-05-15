Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $10.10 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 598,866 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

