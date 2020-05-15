Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,914,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,402. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

