Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Invests $221,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,204,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

