Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Invests $602,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,008,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 203,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 9,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,437. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

