Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 9,528 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,548. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.