Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,624. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $251.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.53.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

