Particl Price Tops $0.64 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00006841 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Upbit and Bittrex. Particl has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $151,401.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Particl has traded 64.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,612,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,051,419 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

