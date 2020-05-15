Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Dillon & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 2.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.44. 229,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,412. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

