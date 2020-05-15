Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1,388.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.23. 192,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

