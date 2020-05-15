PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson Acquires 3,000 Shares

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $24,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BSBK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,141. PCSB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PCSB Financial stock. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 303,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. PCSB Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. M3F Inc. owned about 2.31% of PCSB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

About PCSB Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and invest in securities.

