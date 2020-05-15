PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.95. 20,278,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

