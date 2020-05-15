PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.08. 5,505,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

