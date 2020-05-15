PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,158 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $248,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,624,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,222,000 after acquiring an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 93,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.46. 3,604,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

