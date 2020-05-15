Personal Wealth Partners Buys 11,361 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 26.6% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $44,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,829,051 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75.

