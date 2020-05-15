Personal Wealth Partners Has $791,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Personal Wealth Partners reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 34.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.83. The stock had a trading volume of 189,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $138.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

