Personal Wealth Partners Sells 5,271 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.08. 39,883,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,457,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.