PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Gap Down to $23.72

Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $23.72. PetIQ shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 13,027 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $672.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54.
In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $19,670,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth $434,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 269,685 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $5,978,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $5,249,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.
About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.
