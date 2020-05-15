PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Gap Down to $23.72

Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $23.72. PetIQ shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 13,027 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $672.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetIQ Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $19,670,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth $434,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 269,685 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $5,978,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $5,249,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

