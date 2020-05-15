PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POFCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get PETROFAC LTD/ADR alerts:

Shares of POFCY remained flat at $$1.02 during trading hours on Friday. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.