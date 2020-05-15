Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Pets at Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Pets at Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAHGF traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,595. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

