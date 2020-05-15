Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

PEYUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. 65,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

