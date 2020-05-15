Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,046,596 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.98. 1,304,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,758,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

