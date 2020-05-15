Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Raised by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.4% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. 3,679,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

