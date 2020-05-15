Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,622 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.8% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $124,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,845,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

