Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Up 28.9% in April

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,843. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
See Also: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.