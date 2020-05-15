Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Up 28.9% in April

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,843. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

