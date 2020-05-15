Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,843. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,886 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 488.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,461,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,023 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.