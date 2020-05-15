Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE:PM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,843. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,886 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 488.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,461,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,023 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.