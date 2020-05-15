Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of PINWF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.46.
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile
