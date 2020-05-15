Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PINWF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy alerts:

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.