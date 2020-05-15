Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

PINWF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.46.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

