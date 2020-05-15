Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)’s share price was down 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.48, approximately 1,197,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,251,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $577.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,852.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 605,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 92,601 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at $921,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,170,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter.

About Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

