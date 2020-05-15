PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,724,000 after purchasing an additional 395,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,015,000 after acquiring an additional 91,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,326,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

PNC traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.25. 2,646,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

