Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Issues Earnings Results

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Polar Power had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.14%.

NASDAQ POLA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 7,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.40.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

