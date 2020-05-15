Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Issues Earnings Results

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Polar Power had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.14%.
NASDAQ POLA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 7,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.40.
About Polar Power
