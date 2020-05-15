Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million.

NYSE:PSTL traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $16.10. 8,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $52,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,516.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 17,423 shares of company stock worth $228,921 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

