Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Update

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,012. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.