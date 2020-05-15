Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Update

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of PCH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,012. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.
In related news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Potlatchdeltic
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
