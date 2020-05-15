Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director John M. Cannon Acquires 3,620 Shares of Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director John M. Cannon bought 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,806.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,806. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,455. The stock has a market cap of $281.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $16.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

